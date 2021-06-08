Arizona sees additional 414 virus cases, 13 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 414 new coronavirus cases and an additional 13 deaths as the number of virus cases in the state remain steady despite growing vaccination rates. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that the total number of cases is now at 884,609, and 17,713 people have died in Arizona since the first death was reported in March, 2020. More than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since they first became available in the state. More than 3.3 million people statewide have received at least the first dose and nearly half the state’s residents are now fully vaccinated.