Why you should consider a ‘second city’ trip in 2021

Travelers are leaning toward less-crowded vacation destinations this year, but it’s not just ultra-remote destinations that are rising in popularity. In 2021, it’s all about second-city travel — which roughly means traveling to the city with the second-highest population in a region. People love Los Angeles, but San Luis Obispo is not far away. You might opt to visit Lyon over Paris on your next trip to France. After a year of no travel, some are inclined to skip the sprawling, highly populated metropolises in favor of smaller, less crowded locations.