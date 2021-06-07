Skip to Content

Growing Arizona wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Two wildfires fueled by dry weather have been growing in south-central Arizona, forcing evacuations. Authorities said late Monday that The so-called Telegraph Fire has now expanded to more than 95.6 square miles and is at zero containment. Evacuations have been ordered and two schools are open as shelters. Officials say a forecast of low humidity and high winds throughout the week will likely facilitate more spread. Meanwhile, KNXV-TV reported late Monday that the Mescal Fire about 12 miles southeast of Globe has grown to more than 82.6 square miles.

