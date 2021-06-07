Bid by GOP Arizona House leaders to pass budget falls flat

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House failed to pass key portions of a $12.8 billion state budget that contains a massive $1.9 billion income tax cut after one Republican joined all Democrats in opposing the measure. Monday’s developments were a major defeat for GOP House leaders who risked the vote knowing they lacked support. Rep. David Cook’s opposition to the size of the tax cuts had been known for days, but Republican House leaders hoped he would come around if they forced the vote. Instead, the Globe Republican stood firm, and the measures went down during debate. The House adjourned until Thursday, when the Senate is set to return.