Arizona’s Candrea retiring after 36 years, 8 national titles

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Candrea is retiring after winning eight national championships and amassing more wins than any coach in college softball history during 36 years at Arizona. Candrea won 1,674 games during a career that spanned four decades, leading the Wildcats to 24 Women’s College World Series appearances and 19 conference championships. He coached 50 All-Americans at Arizona and won gold and silver medals with Team USA. Arizona went 41-15 this season and was knocked out of the College World Series with losses to Florida State and Alabama.