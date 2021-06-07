Arizona State baseball coach Smith out after 7 seasons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tracy Smith is out after seven seasons as Arizona State’s baseball coach. Athletic director Ray Anderson announced that the school and Smith agreed to part ways a day after the Sun Devils were bounced from the NCAA’s Austin Regional. Smith was hired in 2014 after earning national coach of the year honors at Indiana the year before. He led Arizona State to NCAA regionals four times, but no trips to the College World Series. The Sun Devils finished 33-22 after reaching the Austin Regional. Arizona State beat Fairfield in Austin, but lost to Texas and was knocked out of the bracket with a 9-7 loss in a second game against Fairfield. Smith went 202-155 at Arizona State.