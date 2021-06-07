AP Interview: Scott says final score on Pac-12 tenure TBD

Larry Scott’s 11-year tenure as Pac-12 commissioner is in its final month. The conference announced in January he would be stepping down June 30. He came to the then-Pac-10 as an outsider to college sports. He led a transformation of the conference with expansion and a billion-dollar media rights deal. But the Pac-12 struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five conference peers in football on field and in revenue generation for its members. In an interview with AP, Scott said he was proud of the bold moves the Pac-12 made during his time as commissioner.