Utah wildfire burns closer to homes after hundreds evacuated

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — A wildfire in southern Utah triggered an evacuation of almost 300 homes and had burned within a mile of some structures as strong winds threatened to fan the uncontrolled blaze. The fire south of the village of Mammoth Creek near Cedar City was burning in stands of ponderosa pine and douglas fir trees and had burned one square mile (two square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire that ignited Saturday remained under investigation. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles an hour were forecast across much of southern Utah, raising the risk of wildfires spreading rapidly.