Search for climber closes part of Zion National Park

Park administrators have closed areas of Utah’s Zion National Park as rescue crews search for a missing climber. The park said Sunday the search was taking place in The Narrows — a gorge carved by the Virgin River that has rock walls a thousand feet tall and is one of the park’s most popular destinations. The closure also includes Mystery and Orderville Canyons, and the Temple of Sinanwava shuttle stop. Park spokesperson Amanda Rowland told KUTV that crews had been searching in the area since Saturday for the missing climber.