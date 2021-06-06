Multiple businesses lost in huge Phoenix fire; 1 hurt

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews remained on the scene Sunday of a huge fire in Phoenix that roared through multiple recycling yards, destroyed several businesses and injured a firefighter.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze Saturday that marked the single largest response to an emergency incident in the history of the Phoenix Fire Department. Capt. Todd Keller says the fire was brought under control but crews were continuing to stomp out hot spots.

One firefighter remained hospitalized Sunday in stable condition. Ten area agencies joined in the effort west Phoenix where wooden pallets loaded with cardboard and paper fueled the flames that sent smoke over much of the city.