Lewis, Castanon help UCSB eliminates Oklahoma St. 13-3

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cory Lewis allowed just one run over eight innings, Marco Castanon had five RBIs and UC Santa Barbara eliminated Oklahoma State with a 13-3 win at the Tucson Regional. The Gauchos (41-19), who sent Oklahoma State to the loser’s bracket with a 14-4 win on Friday, need to beat No. 5 overall seed Arizona twice to earn a Super Regional berth. Castanon hit a three-run double to left-center amid a six-run second inning that blew the game open. Carson McCusker went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Oklahoma State (36-19-1).