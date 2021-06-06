Fairfield beats ASU 9-7, reaches 1st NCAA regional final

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Justin Guerrera capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the sixth and No. 3 seed Fairfield advanced to an NCAA regional final for the first time in program history with a 9-7 win over second-seeded Arizona State 9-7 on Sunday. The Stags rallied from a 5-0 third-inning deficit, scoring two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings before Guerrera gave them the lead in the sixth. Michael Sansone picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief. Nate Baez homered and Hunter Jump went 4-for-6 for the Sun Devils.