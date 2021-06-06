MLB: Diamondbacks look to snap 16-game road losing streak in finale with Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-26, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 11:10 a.m. MST

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.24 ERA, .73 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -249, Diamondbacks +208; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Brewers are 16-15 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .317.

The Diamondbacks are 9-24 in road games. Arizona is slugging .388 as a unit. Carson Kelly leads the team with a slugging percentage of .483.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-5. Devin Williams earned his second victory and Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Joakim Soria registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 32 RBIs and is batting .247.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 61 hits and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .219 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .254 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.