Arizona wildfires force more evacuations, highway closures

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have ordered additional evacuations and closed several stretches of highways in south-central Arizona as hundreds of firefighters battle two wildfires that are growing east of Phoenix.

Evacuations were ordered Sunday for the Top-of-The-World area along U.S. Highway 60 about 10 miles northeast of Superior.

The highway was closed from Superior to Miami, along with State Route 177 from Superior to Winkelman and State Route 77 from Winkelman to Globe. About 150 firefighters were battling the blaze which has burned 53 square miles of mostly shrub and grass since it broke out Friday.