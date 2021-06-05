Sheriff advises Superior residents to prepare for evacuation

Pinal County authorities on Saturday advised residents of the town of Superior to prepare for possible evacuation due to a wildfire burning several miles from the community in south-central Arizona’s hill country. The Sheriff’s Office said the “set” alert means there is significant danger” in the area and that residents should be ready to evacuate if notified by public safety officials. A top-tier incident command team has been ordered for the fire, which has burned nearly 11 square miles of shrub and grass about 3 miles south of Superior since starting Friday. Superior has approximately 3,100 residents and is 57 miles east of Phoenix.