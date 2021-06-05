Scott, Oklahoma St. beat Grand Canyon 5-3, avoid elimination
TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Parker Scott allowed three runs, two earned, over 6 1/3 innings and Oklahoma State beat Grand Canyon 5-3 in a Lubbock Regional elimination game. Oklahoma State (36-18-1) plays a loser-out game Sunday. Cade Cabiness and Nolan McLean hit solo home runs for the Cowboys. Jacob Wilson went 2 for 4 with a solo shot in the sixth inning for Grand Canyon (39-21-1) and Elijah Buries went 3 for 4 and scored on a throwing error in the fourth.