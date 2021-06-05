Navajo College accepts Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination goal

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Nation college has accepted President Joe Biden’s challenge to get students and others vaccinated for COVID-19 by July 4. Diné College Incident Command Director Velveena Davis said said the college wants to do its part to expand vaccination efforts because COVID-19 remains a threat to the Navajo Nation. The U.S. Department of Education reached out to higher education institutions of behalf of Biden, asking them to help reasch a 70% nationwide vaccination goal by July 4. Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation Council has approved a resolution to reopen tribal parks and other facilities such as the tribal zoo and museum.