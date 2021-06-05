Man killed in confrontation with police in Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say an officer fatally shot a man during a confrontation after officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at a city park. No information was immediately released about circumstances of the shooting Friday night but police told local media outlets that the confrontation occurred after officers in the area of Jesse Owens Park were flagged down and told of the domestic dispute.No identities were released.