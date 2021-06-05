Lake Havasu to refurbish underside lighting of London Bridge

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The historic street lamps atop London Bridge will remain but Lake Havasu City plans a lighting refurbishment to replace the bulbs and wiring in 700 lights under the sidewalks along both sides of the bridge. And new software will provide versatility to use colors and synchronization for special displays. If things go as planned, the work will be done in time for the 50th anniversary in October of the bridge’s dedication after its arrival and reassembly in the tourist town along the Colorado River. Today’s News-Herald reports that the City Council recently approved a $281,000contract with Independent Electric Supply for dynamic lighting on the bridge.