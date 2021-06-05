Skip to Content

Arizona rides Irvin’s complete-game gem to 4-0 win over UCSB

AP - Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Garrett Irvin fired a complete-game three-hitter, Daniel Susac gave No. 5 overall seed Arizona the only run it needed with a first-inning single and Tony Bullard put the finishing touches on a victory with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth as the Wildcats blanked UC Santa Barbara 4-0 in the winners bracket of the Tucson Regional. Irvin yielded just three singles in his gem, striking out 10 without issuing a walk for the Wildcats (42-15). Bullard finished with three hits in four trips and Branden Boissiere had two hits, including an RBI single in the third.

