McLain’s walk-off lifts ASU over Fairfield in regional, 7-6

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sean McLain had an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning and a walk-off single in the ninth as Arizona State beat Fairfield 7-6 at the Austin Regional. Arizona State (33-20) plays No. 2 overall seed Texas in the winner’s bracket and Fairfield (37-4) plays Southern in a loser-out game. McLain dropped a bases-loaded line drive into right-center to bring home Kai Murphy in the bottom of the ninth. Justin Guerrera had a career-high four hits, including two doubles, and three runs, and Mike Handal hit a solo home run for Fairfield.