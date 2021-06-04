Arizona reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 346 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. The state data dashboard put out its latest numbers Friday, showing the total number of cases and deaths are now 883,037 and 17,673, respectively. The number of patients hospitalized statewide for virus-related reasons rose from the previous day to 590. Of those, 158 were in ICUs. In Arizona, less than half of the state’s population eligible to receive vaccines has actually been inoculated. More than 5.9 million doses have been administered so far. Around 3.3 million people have received at least one dose. More than 2.8 million have gotten both doses.