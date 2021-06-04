Arizona high court denies resentencing for death row inmate

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Supreme Court ruling Friday upholds a trial judge’s decision that a death row inmate convicted of killing a Tucson police officer in 2003 isn’t entitled to a resentencing. John Montenegro Cruz was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer Patrick Hardesty during a hit-and-run investigation. The state Supreme Court rejected Cruz’s argument that he should get a new sentencing because of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a sentencing issue involving information given to jurors about possible parole eligibility. Cruz’s lawyers argued that the 2016 ruling was a significant change in the law but the state high court disagreed.