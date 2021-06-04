Arizona authorities make huge fentanyl haul in traffic stop

CORDES JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say the routine traffic stop of a truck weaving in and out of freeway traffic has led to the seizure of enough fentanyl powder to manufacture up to 10 million potentially deadly pills. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the seizure occurred Wednesday when deputies noticed a truck driving erratically on Interstate 17 near Cordes Junction. A police dog discovered 22 pounds of the drug in the vehicle . Driver 21-year-old Daniel Antonio Guzman-Perez was arrested. Guzman-Perez was booked into the county jail, but was unclear if he had an attorney to answer allegations against him.