US Border Patrol finds 2 migrants dead in desert near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents found two dead migrants in separate locations in the desert near Yuma earlier this week amid climbing summer temperatures.

The Border Patrol said an agent tracking a group through the Barry M. Goldwater bombing range on Monday found the body of a 40-year-old Mexican man who apparently died two weeks previously.

One day later, agents responded to a call for help from a group of migrants and found a deceased 20-year-old Guatemalan woman.

A Border Patrol official said the agency is working with the Mexican government and non-government organizations to discourage migrants from crossing desert areas, particularly during summer months.