Tempe man accused of killing roommate’s domesticated rabbit

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Tempe man is accused of killing his roommate’s domesticated pet rabbit while the roommate was in the process of moving out. Police say Antonio O’Connor was arrested Friday on suspicion of animal cruelty. According to police, the roommate returned to the residence to retrieve the rabbit and other belongings and found the rabbit’s carcass on the kitchen counter and O’Connor holding a kitchen knife. Police said O’Connor told investigators he killed, skinned and cooked the rabbit, which was named Pickles, and intended to eat it. Online court records didn’t indicate whether O’Connor had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.