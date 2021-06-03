Navajo Nation reports 13 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the virus as of Thursday. Since the pandemic began, more than 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,328 deaths from the virus have been reported on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who accompanied his 13-year-old son as the youth received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, said people should get vaccinated. Vaccinations are available during drive-thru events or by appointments at health care facilities across the reservation.