Judge says Arpaio’s successor will face contempt hearing

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge said he’ll hold a contempt of court hearing against the sheriff of metro Phoenix in the same racial profiling case that led to contempt rulings against his predecessor, Joe Arpaio. Sheriff Paul Penzone has a week to decide whether to contest arguments that he should be held in civil contempt over his backlog of internal affairs cases or whether to acknowledge he’s in contempt and remedy the problems. Judge Murray Snow said it would be more reasonable to focus on remedying the problem, rather than arguing over whether Penzone is in compliance. Penzone’s attorney said the sheriff is working toward complying with court orders.