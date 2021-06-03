Skip to Content

Fouts strikes out 16, leads Alabama past Arizona 5-1 in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Montana Fouts struck out 16 and allowed two hits in a complete-game victory, helping No. 3 seed Alabama beat Arizona 5-1 in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. Fouts threw 103 pitches, including 73 strikes. The first-team NFCA All-American lost her shutout when Jessie Harper’ hit a solo homer with two out in the seventh inning. It was Alabama’s 19th straight win. The Crimson Tide last loss on April 17.

