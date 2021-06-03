FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information to ID slain boy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The FBI is joining Las Vegas police to offer a $10,000 reward for information just to identify a boy whose body was found hidden near the main highway between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump. Police say it’s clear the child was killed. Investigators think he was between 8 and 12 and was from somewhere in southern Nevada or nearby Southern California. Las Vegas police say they’ve checked hundreds of tips since hikers found the body May 28 behind a bush off a trail near State Route 160 in Mountain Springs. They say the boy’s body was probably left after dark May 27.