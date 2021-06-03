Skip to Content

Diggins-Smith scores 28 to help Mercury beat Sky again

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 28 points, Brittney Griner had 16 points, including a dunk in the third quarter, and 12 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 77-74 in overtime. Phoenix pulled away in overtime, going on an 10-2 run with scoring from four different players. Diggins-Smith went 1 of 2 from the line with 8.1 seconds left for a three-point lead and Courtney Vandersloot missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Kia Nurse, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer from midcourt in the series on Tuesday, added 14 points for Phoenix. Megan Walker added 11 points. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 14 points. 

