Booker scores 47, Suns eliminate champion Lakers, 113-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6. Jae Crowder scored 18 points for the second-seeded Suns, who won three consecutive games to send LeBron James to a first-round series loss for the first time in his 18-year NBA career. James had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis played only the first part of the first quarter before leaving with his groin injury.