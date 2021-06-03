Arizona reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 322 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The state data dashboard put out its latest numbers Thursday, showing the total number of cases and deaths are now 882,691 and 17,653, respectively. The number of patients hospitalized statewide for virus-related reasons dipped slightly to 532. Of those, 167 were in ICUs. Meanwhile, less than half of the state’s population eligible to receive vaccines has actually been inoculated. More than 5.9 million doses so far have been administered. Around 3.3 million people have received at least one dose. More than 2.8 million have gotten both doses.