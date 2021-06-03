Ann-Eve Pedersen, former Tucson journalist, dies at 55

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ann-Eve Pedersen, a former journalist in Tucson and education advocate, has died on Friday. She was 55. The Arizona Daily Star reported that her husband, Peter Eckerstrom, made the announcement this week. A cause of death was not disclosed. Pedersen was born in Tucson and started her journalism career in the late 1980s. She left the industry in 2003 and began focusing on education, speaking up at school district meetings and creating the Arizona Education Network. Pedersen is survived by her husband, son, three brothers, brother-in-law, two nieces and two nephews. Memorial services are scheduled for June 12.