2 more arrested over body found in Phoenix’s Papago Park

PHOENIX (AP) — Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scottsdale man whose body was found in a Phoenix park, according to authorities. Scottsdale police on Wednesday said 24-year-old Leeontay Munns and 23-year-old Anya Bobo were booked this week on murder charges. They are suspects in the homicide of 29-year-old Julian Gion Franco Gonzales of Scottsdale. Gonzales’ body was discovered in Papago Park last month. A second body was found less than a mile away, but Phoenix police said there was no connection to Gonzalez’s death. Phoenix police started the investigation but turned everything over to Scottsdale police when evidence linked Gonzales’ death to a Scottsdale home.