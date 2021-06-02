Tucson police: Officer fatally shoots man brandishing pistol

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson Police Department says an officer fatally shot a man during an encounter outside his home following multiple reports of gunshots. A department statement said 33-year-old Joshua Lee Moore was killed Monday night after officers went to Moore’s home, made contact with Moore and he initially ignored commands to show his hands. The statement said one officer then fatally shot Moore when he brandished a revolver. According to the statement, separate Police Department units are conducting professional standards and criminal investigations of the incident.