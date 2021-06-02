Same strong field at Memorial gets new look for golf course

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The field at Memorial is as stronger as ever. The course looks the same at first glance. But it feels like a brand new Muirfield Village. Jack Nicklaus has made changes big and small at the course he designed. The most noticeable ones are on the par 5s. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the Memorial. Collin Morikawa has reason to feel like one. He also won at Muirfield Village last summer when the course hosted back-to-back tour events. The crowd returns this year. Even without fans, it figured to be noisy. The cicadas have returned after 17 years.