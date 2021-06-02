Procession takes police officer killed in crash to mortuary

PHOENIX (AP) — A procession transported the body of a Phoenix police officer killed in an on-duty collision to a mortuary on Wednesday. Dozens of law enforcement motorcycles from multiple agencies escorted the white hearse carrying Officer Ginarro New from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to a mortuary in north-central Phoenix. Police said the 27-year-old officer died Monday night after his police SUV was struck in an intersection by a car that ran a red light. The car’s driver was identified by police as 31-year old Christopher Castro. According to police, speed and impairment were believed to be contributed factors in the crash.