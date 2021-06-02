Pepperdine beats Oklahoma 3-2 for second national golf title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clay Feagler two-putted from 35 feet on the 18th hole to wrap up Pepperdine’s first men’s golf national championship in 24 years, a 3-2 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday at Grayhawk Golf Club. Pepperdine took an early lead on a sizzling day in the desert, allowed Oklahoma to rally, then closed with a flourish for its second national championship. Oklahoma’s Jonathan Brightwell won the opening match 1 up over Dylan Menante, but Pepperdine won the next two matches, setting up Feagler to close out the match and his senior season. Feagler cozied his first putt close enough that Oklahoma freshman Ben Lorenz conceded the match — and the title.