Navajo Nation reports no additional deaths from COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — For the second day in a row, the Navajo Nation is reporting no additional deaths of COVID-19. The Navajo Department of Health reported Wednesday that only six new cases of the virus were reported on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation has reported 1,322 deaths as of Wednesday since the start of the pandemic and 30,847 cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half the reservation’s adult population is fully vaccinated but officials want to see at least 75% of the eligible population vaccinated to reach community immunity.