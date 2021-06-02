Mets’ Stroman calls out Arizona’s Brenly for comments

PHOENIX (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has called out Bob Brenly for what Stroman termed racist undertones after the Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster made comments about the right-hander’s head covering. Brenly was working for Bally Sports Arizona when he made a crack about Stroman’s headwear during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona. Brenly said he was pretty sure the durag Stroman was wearing was the same one Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets. Stroman responded on Twitter, referring to the comments as having racial undertones.