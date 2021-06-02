Skip to Content

McCann homers, drives in four as Mets beat Diamondbacks

4:11 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso scored Francisco Lindor with a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, James McCann homered and drove in four, and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6. Lindor reached in the ninth on his third hit, advanced to second on an error by center fielder Ketel Marte and reached third on a passed ball. Alonso then ripped a single through the left side of the infield off Joakim Soria for a one-run lead. Miguel Castro got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz recorded his 10th save after blowing his first opportunity of the season Tuesday.

Associated Press

