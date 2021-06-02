Inmate at Yuma prison dies in apparent suicide

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — An inmate at the state prison in Yuma has died of an apparent suicide. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry announced Wednesday that 62-year-old David S. Crawford had died. The agency says prison staff found him hanging in a shower on Monday and he was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts proved futile. State records show Crawford had been serving a 9-year sentence imposed in 2015 for a dangerous drug violation that happened in Maricopa County. He had served two previous prison terms in the 2000s for drug offenses.