Skip to Content

Food delivery apps settle discrimination claims in Arizona

3:39 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has reached a settlement with third-party delivery apps over allegations of racial discrimination for waiving fees for Black-owned restaurants. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that his office has settled civil rights cases with Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash. In a response to a nationwide movement over racial justice, all three companies last year are accused of not charging delivery fees to Black-owned restaurants in Arizona. Brnovich’s office argued this practice unfairly discriminated against non-Black restaurant owners and their customers. The companies did not admit to violating any laws but will revise their policies under the terms of the agreement.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content