Food delivery apps settle discrimination claims in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has reached a settlement with third-party delivery apps over allegations of racial discrimination for waiving fees for Black-owned restaurants. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that his office has settled civil rights cases with Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash. In a response to a nationwide movement over racial justice, all three companies last year are accused of not charging delivery fees to Black-owned restaurants in Arizona. Brnovich’s office argued this practice unfairly discriminated against non-Black restaurant owners and their customers. The companies did not admit to violating any laws but will revise their policies under the terms of the agreement.