By the numbers: LeBron James in a most unusual position

LeBron James has entered unchartered waters. He has been to the NBA playoffs in 15 of his 18 NBA seasons, and has never missed the second round. That streak that is now very much in doubt. James and the Los Angeles Lakers trail their first-round series against Phoenix 3-2, with Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday. James’ 14-0 record in first-round series is almost beyond compare in NBA history. Robert Horry and Derek Fisher both played in the first round 16 times; their teams went 16-0 in those series. They are the only players who have enjoyed more first-round success than James.