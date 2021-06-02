Arizona reports 915 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — After a lag in reporting due to the Memorial Day holiday, Arizona is reporting more than 900 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state on Wednesday released a case count that included cases that didn’t initially make it to the virus data dashboard. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 915 new cases and 20 additional virus-related deaths. That brings the state’s total to 882,369 cases and 17,648 deaths. Meanwhile, vaccination numbers remain about the same. More than 5.9 million vaccine doses have been administered to date. Over 3.3 million people have received at least one dose.