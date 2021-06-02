Arizona regulators set target date for legal sports betting

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona gambling regulators hope to have licenses for sports gambling issued by the start of the 2021 National Football League season in September. Wednesday’s announcement came about two weeks after federal officials approved changes to the state’s tribal gaming compacts negotiated by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey as part of the new sports betting law he signed in April. The state Department of Gaming can issue10 sports book licenses to major sport franchises such as the Arizona Cardinals. Tribes will also be allowed to run sports betting operations. An unlimited number of fantasy sports licenses will also be allowed.