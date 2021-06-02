Arizona officials to finalize how back-to-work aid will work

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Economic Security is still determining how to implement the return-to-work cash bonuses promised to Arizona residents by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey last month. ABC15 reported that Ducey announced May 13 that the bonuses would go to residents who stopped receiving unemployment benefits, returned to work by September and kept their job for at least 10 weeks. But ABC15 learned that the state Department of Economic Security must now create an online portal where residents could upload the documentation and has yet to chose a company to create the website. The program is scheduled to begin accepting applications July 10.