Reddick 2-run double in 10th, D’backs rally past Mets 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Reddick hit a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the New York Mets 6-5. Arizona overcame a four-run deficit and tied it with two outs in the ninth on an RBI single by Josh Rojas off closer Edwin Díaz, who was handed his first blown save in 10 chances this season. Pavin Smith started the comeback with a three-run homer off Mets starter Marcus Stroman in the sixth. A little earlier, Rojas and Stroman got into a verbal spat on the field. The benches emptied, but no punches were thrown. Dominic Smith homered and drove in three runs for New York, which had won five straight.