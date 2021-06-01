Skip to Content

Nurse hits game-winning 3 a step inside half-court line

8:17 pm AP - Arizona News

CHICAGO (AP) — Kia Nurse sank a 3-pointer a step inside the half-court line as time expired and the Phoenix Mercury closed on a 14-3 run to beat the Chicago Sky 84-83. Phoenix trailed 80-70 with 3:37 to play, but Chicago would not make another field goal the rest of the way. Megan Walker made two free throws with 29.9 seconds left to pull Phoenix within 83-80, and Kahleah Copper had a shot roll off the rim at the other end. Nurse grabbed the rebound, dribbled down the court and eluded a defender at midcourt for an open look from distance. Nurse went to her knees as her teammates rushed in to celebrate.

Associated Press

